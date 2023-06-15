A transgender activist who flashed her breasts as she went topless during the Pride celebration on the South Lawn on Saturday has been prohibited by the White House. Karine Jean-Pierre, the press secretary for US President Joe Biden, claimed on Tuesday that guests of the gathering, including trans advocate Rose Montoya, displayed "inappropriate" behaviour which was “unfair to the hundreds of attendees who were there to celebrate their families.” Transgender TikToker Rose Montoya Strips Half-Naked at White House Pride Event, Two Others Display Their Sex-Change Surgery Scars (See Pics and Video).

In 2021, Montoya—a proponent for trans rights—became well-known thanks to her informative social media posts on trans matters. The journey of a social media influencer, however, goes beyond this audacious deed. Montoya has expressed her opinions and experiences about being in a polyamorous relationship through her TikTok videos.

The White House has banned trans influencer Rose Montoya after she flashed her breasts at President Biden’s Pride Month event: "inappropriate and disrespectful" pic.twitter.com/Rrqv3ikyOS — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 14, 2023

Who is Rose Montoya?

The Biden administration invited hundreds of people to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to celebrate Pride Month, which is marked every June, including Montoya, 27, who prefers the pronouns she/they. The film was hailed as a joyful celebration of the transgender community by Montoya, an educator, model, and actor, according to her Instagram page.

Later, Rose Montoya stated in a video statement that she wasn't trying to be crude and was only living her truth. Montoya, who uses the pronouns she/they, said in the message: “I had zero intention of trying to be vulgar or be profane in any way. I was simply living in joy, living my truth and existing in my body,”

People are not legally prohibited from going topless under Washington, DC legislation. It does, however, say that "it shall not be lawful for any person or persons to make any obscene or indecent exposure of his or her person, or to make any lewd, obscene, or indecent sexual proposal, or to commit any other lewd, obscene, or indecent act in the District of Columbia."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2023 10:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).