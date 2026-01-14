Mahindra XUV 7XO bookings will open today at 10:00 AM. Keep your phones charged and network strong. The new trendsetter starts at INR 13.66 lakh, with introductory prices applicable for the first 40,000 customer deliveries. Mahindra has officially launched the XUV 7XO, the facelifted version of the XUV700, today, January 14, 2026, at a grand event in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The premium seven-seater SUV comes with bold design updates, advanced technology, and refined performance. Prices go up to INR 24.92 lakh, ex-showroom. The XUV 7XO is available with 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, paired with manual and automatic transmissions. Key highlights include triple 12.3-inch displays, Level-2 ADAS, a 540-degree camera, Dolby Atmos audio, and premium comfort features. Bookings start today, January 14, 2026, giving early buyers a chance to experience Mahindra’s latest premium SUV. Mahindra XUV 7XO Price, Specifications and Features.

Mahindra XUV 7XO Bookings Open Today

Less than 24 hours to go. Bookings open at 10:00 AM tomorrow. Keep your phones charged and network strong. The new trendsetter starts at Rs.13.66 Lakh. Introductory prices applicable for the first 40,000 customer deliveries. T&C Apply. pic.twitter.com/hSPsBgGqeW — Mahindra XUV 7XO (@Mahindra_XUV7XO) January 13, 2026

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