Jaisalmer, January 05, 2026: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India’s leading SUV manufacturer, today launched the new XUV 7XO, the company’s latest trendsetter. Starting at a price of ₹ 13.66 lakh (ex-showroom), the XUV 7XO raises the benchmarks set by the gamechanger XUV 700, which has had over 300000 customers since its launch in 2021. The XUV 7XO delivers an experience that rewrites the rules of high-end SUVs by elevating sophistication and technology like never before.

Mahindra has consistently worked towards democratising technology, and the XUV 7XO further exemplifies this commitment by offering advanced features starting from the base variant. The AX variant, featuring Coast-to-Coast 31.24 cm Triple HD screens, Intelligent ADRENOX, Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Alexa Built-in with ChatGPT, Cruise Control, Push Button Start/Stop, and 75 safety features—all as standard—makes cutting-edge technology and premium features more accessible than ever.

Mahindra XUV 7XO Ex-Showroom Prices

Variant Seater Gasoline Diesel Gasoline(G)/Diesel(D) MT MT AT Exclusive AX 7 STR ₹ 13.66 Lakh ₹ 14.96 Lakh NA AX3 7 STR ₹ 16.02 Lakh* ₹ 16.49 Lakh* NA AX5 7 STR ₹ 17.52 Lakh* ₹ 17.99 Lakh* NA AX7 7 STR ₹ 18.48 Lakh* ₹ 18.95 Lakh* ^ NA AX7T 7 STR NA ₹ 20.99 Lakh* ^ G – ₹ 21.97 Lakh 6 STR NA ₹ 21.39 Lakh* G – ₹ 22.16 Lakh AX7L 7 STR NA ₹ 22.47 Lakh* ^ G - ₹ 23.45 Lakh 6 STR NA NA G – ₹ 23.64 Lakh D - ₹ 24.11 Lakh

These are Introductory Prices for first 40,000 customer deliveries (terms and conditions apply)

*Automatic transmission available at additional ₹ 1.45 Lakh

^All Wheel Drive Variant available at an additional cost of ₹ 2.45 Lakh

# Delivery Timelines:

AX7, AX7T, AX7L (Starting with pre-booked customers) – January 14, 2026

AX, AX3, AX5 – Staring April 2026

Key Highlights:

Expressive Design: Full-width grille with jewel-like talon accents, Bi-LED projector headlamps with DRLs, diamond-inspired Clear Lens LED taillamps, R19 diamond cut alloy wheels and super-premium high-gloss piano-black finish exude a ‘tough-premium’ character

Experiential Tech : Coast-to-Coast 31.24cm Triple HD screens, 16 speaker Harman Kardon Audio system with India’s first Dolby Vision & Atmos , 540-degree camera with digital video recording, ADAS Level 2 with Dynamic Visualisation, Frameless Electrochromic IRVM and Memory ORVM with Auto Tilt for reverse, Approach Unlock & Walk Away Lock

Smoother in every move: Global debut of the revolutionary DAVINCI damping technology; Front McPherson Strut & Multi-link Rear Independent suspension with Frequency Selective Damping & Stabilizer Bar offering superlative ride and handling

Exquisite Luxury: 6-Way Powered Co-driver seat with 4-way Boss Mode , Front Seat and Rear Ventilated Seats, BYOD, High Density Seat Foam with First-in-segment Plush Pads

Authentic SUV Legacy: Best-in-Segment 2L mStallion TGDi gasoline engine and 2.2L mHawk turbo-diesel engine options, first-in-segment All-Wheel Drive (AWD) in Diesel

R Velusamy, President, Automotive Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “XUV 7XO is our next step in delivering a truly premium, technology-forward SUV—smoother in ride, sharper in response, and smarter in experience. We are introducing DAVINCI suspension system —our new valve-based damping technology—for the first time worldwide, delivering a distinctly more plush and settled ride. ADRENOX+, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon SA8155P, marks the first introduction of this chipset in an ICE vehicle in India, enabling exceptional computing speed and responsiveness. Inside, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon system, engineered for exceptional spectral balance, is paired with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision—introduced for the first time in India. Backed by mStallion/mHawk powertrains and upgraded ADAS, the XUV 7XO offers a drive that feels confident, refined and engaging.”

Pratap Bose, Chief Design & Creative Officer, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “We wanted the XUV 7XO to feel instantly recognisable, iconic yet unmistakably new. Its exterior design exudes the trademark Mahindra authentic-SUV character of athletic presence and sophisticated refinement, with an imposing all-new grille featuring a piano black finish and jewel like talon accents, as well as Bi-LED projector headlamps with DRLs. The cabin feels immersive and serene, pairing plush, premium finishes with a futuristic coast-to-coast display and an audio-visual experience that cocoons occupants in luxury. To put it simply, the XUV 7XO has been designed to reshape aspirations and set new standards for sophistication, safety, performance and capability. It takes the SUV experience and raises it to the power of X.”

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “The XUV700 created a new benchmark for India’s SUV market and its momentum has not slowed since. With the XUV 7XO, we are taking that benchmark to new heights. The segment is evolving fast, expectations are rising and India’s appetite for advanced, high-performance SUVs has never been stronger. The XUV 7XO reflects our commitment to stay ahead of the curve by delivering a product that sets new standards in design, technology and capability. In short, the XUV 7XO is built to be a trendsetter for the future of SUVs and will further solidify our position as a leader in the SUV segment.”

The XUV 7XO moves the game forward with its Unmissable Presence, Spirited Performance, Sci-Fi technology, World Class Safety and Sophistication and Comfort.

Mahindra XUV 7XO Key Features:

Sophistication and Comfort 6-way Powered Driver seat with Memory & Welcome Retract 6-way Powered Co-driver seat with 4-way electric Boss Mode First-in-segment Front & Rear Ventilated Seats Comfort seats with High Density Foam with First-in-segment Plush Pads Best-in-segment Multi-zone Ambient Light Soft Touch Leatherette IP & Seats Front & Rear Wireless charger with Active Cooling First-in-segment Intelli Command Centre Dual Zone Fully Automatic Temperature Control with Quiet mode Acoustic solar windscreen Retractable Rear Sunshades Unmissable Presence All-new Grille with Piano Black finish & Jewel like Talon Accents Bi-LED Projector Headlamps with DRLs Diamond inspired Clear Lens LED Taillamps Commanding SUV stance with R19 Diamond-cut Alloy Wheel Skyroof TM Electric Smart Door Handles First-in-segment Exposed Ice-cube Fog Lamps & Cornering Lamps Premium Piano Black cladding Plush, Sophisticated Interiors with Luxurious Colours, Materials and Finishes Sci-Fi technology First-in-segment Coast to Coast 31.24cm HD Triple Screens Best-in-segment ADRENOX+ powered by Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155P chipset First-in-segment 16 Speaker Harman Kardon Audio with 3D Surround Sound & VenueScapes Live First-in-segment Dolby Vision & Atmos First-in-segment Bring-your-own-device (BYOD) with Theatre mode First-in-segment Alexa Built-in with ChatGPT integration 49 pre-installed apps powered by Fun&Work Approach unlock & Walk-away lock Outside Rear-View Mirror Tilt on Reverse 93 Adrenox Connected Car App features First-in-segment GrooveMe Carbon filter with VR LED & AQI display Spirited Performance Global Debut of DAVINCI suspension system Best-in-segment Engines 2.0L mStallion TGDi, 2.2 L mHawk Turbo Diesel engines 0-60 km/h in under 5 seconds (Petrol MT) 6-Speed Manual or 6-Speed Torque Convertor Automatic Transmission First-in-segment All-Wheel Drive Capability Best-in-segment Drive modes – Zip, Zap, Zoom, with Custom mode for Tailored Driving Experience Front McPherson Strut & Multi-link Rear Independent suspension with Frequency Selective Damping & Stabilizer Bar World Class Safety Over 120 safety features & 75 Safety Features as Standard (6-Airbags, ESP with EBD, Hill Descent Control etc.) Level-2 ADAS with Sense+ ( 17 ADAS functions) First-in-segment ADAS Visualization 540⁰ Surround View Camera Engineered for 5-star Bharat NCAP rating 7 Airbags with Curtain Airbags extending till 3 rd Row Driver Drowsiness Alert Frameless Electrochromic IRVM and Memory ORVM with Auto Tilt for reverse Electronic Parking Brake with Auto hold Digital Video Recording First-in-segment Auto-Booster Headlamps with High Beam Assist Tyre Pressure Monitoring with learning

