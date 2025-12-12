The Mahindra XUV 7XO teaser has been shared again online, confirming that the SUV's pre-bookings will start on 15 December 2025 at 12 PM. Interested buyers can pre-book the Mahindra XUV 7XO for INR 21,000. Ahead of the launch, the teaser video revealed some key design elements, including dual-tone alloy wheels, blacked-out ORVMs, dynamic turn indicators, and projector headlamps. Previous Mahindra XUV 7XO teasers indicated that it would feature newly designed LED DRLs, LED taillights, and a refreshed grille. The upcoming XUV 7XO may be offered with petrol and diesel engines, along with manual and automatic options. More details are expected to be revealed soon. Kia Seltos 2026 Unveiled, Official Launch on January 2; Check Expected Price in India, Features, Design, Specifications About New Compact SUV.

Mahindra SUV 7XO Pre-Bookings Open From December 15, 2025

Mahindra SUV 7XO World Premiere on January 6, 2026

Hello XUV 7XO: The new trendsetter is ready to build on the XUV700 legacy. Watch this space for more updates. World Premiere on 5th January, 2026. pic.twitter.com/bbc85zjqbp — Mahindra XUV 7XO (@Mahindra_XUV7XO) December 8, 2025

