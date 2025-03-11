Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NSE: BPCL) shares gained 1.80%, rising INR 4.62 to trade at INR 261.55 as of 9:50 AM. The stock opened green at INR 255.99, reached a high of INR 263.24, and recorded a low of INR 254.35. With a market cap of INR 1.14 lakh crore, BPCL has a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Over the past year, it touched a 52-week high of INR 376.00 and a low of INR 234.01. Investors are closely monitoring BPCL’s performance amid market fluctuations. Indusind Bank Share Price Today, March 11: Stocks of Indusind Bank Limited Drop by 15% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

