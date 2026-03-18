Stocks of Adani Power Limited (NSE: ADANIPOWER) opened in red today, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. According to the latest stock market updates, shares of Adani Power Limited (NSE: ADANIPOWER) were trading at INR 154.08 and dropped by INR 1.52 or 0.98 per cent. Notably, Adani Power Limited (NSE: ADANIPOWER) stocks saw their 52-week high and low of INR 182.70 and INR 92.40 on September 23 last year and April 7, 2025. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, March 18, 2026: Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Shree Cement Among Shares Likely to Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Adani Power Share Price Today, March 18

(Photo Credits: NSE Website)

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