Tata Technologies share price (NSE: TataTech) slipped in early trade on Tuesday, June 4, falling 1.01% to INR 759.75 on the NSE as of 9:44 AM IST. The stock declined by ₹7.75 from its previous close, reflecting mild selling pressure amid early market volatility. Investors appear cautious after recent fluctuations in the broader market. Analysts are keeping a close watch on Tata Tech’s performance as it navigates sector-specific and macroeconomic developments. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 04, 2025: Ola Electric Mobility, Tata Technologies and Wipro Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Tata Tech Share Price Today

Tata tech share price (Photo Credits: Google/NSE)

