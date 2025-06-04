Mumbai, June 4: The share market will reopen on Wednesday, June 4, after ending on a negative note on the first two days of the week. Despite this, several stocks are expected to remain in focus on June 4. These stocks or shares include Ola Electric Mobility (NSE: OLAELEC), Tata Technologies (NSE: TATATECH), Wipro (NSE: WIPRO), Aditya Birla Fashion (NSE: ABFRL), Sun Pharmaceutical (NSE: SUNPHARMA).

On June 3, the Sensex opened at 81,492.50 against its previous close of 81,373.75 and crashed nearly 800 points, or 1%, to hit an intraday low of 80,575.09. On the other hand, the Nifty 50 opened at 24,786.30 against its previous close of 24,716.60 and crashed nearly 1% to an intraday low of 24,502.15. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 03, 2025: Adani Group, HCLTech and Biocon Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Wednesday, June 4:

Ola Electric Mobility (NSE: OLAELEC)

June 3 saw Hyundai Motor Company exiting Ola Electric Mobility by selling its entire 2.47% stake in the company for INR 552 crore through an open market transaction. According to the bulk deal data available on the NSE, Hyundai Motor Company sold more than 10.88 crore shares or 2.47% stake in Bengaluru-based Ola Electric Mobility.

Tata Technologies (NSE: TATATECH)

TPG is likely to sell 2.1% stake in Tata Technologies via a block deal according to a media report. The total block size is estimated at INR 634 crore, with the floor price for the deal likely to be set at INR 744.5 per share. Yes Bank Share Price Today, June 3: Stocks of Yes Bank Limited Open in Red in Early Trade As Stock Market Opens for Business, Fall 7.43%.

Wipro (NSE: WIPRO)

Wipro won a multiyear deal with Entrust, a global leader in identity-centric security solutions, where Wipro will provide strategic resources, scale, and agility to help Entrust accelerate its growth.

Aditya Birla Fashion (NSE: ABFRL)

According to a report by Moneycontrol, Flipkart is set to offload its entire 6% stake in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail via a block deal. The stake is held through Flipkart Investments Private Ltd, with Goldman Sachs managing the proposed clean-out transaction.

Sun Pharmaceutical (NSE: SUNPHARMA)

On June 3, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced that it is going to discontinue the development of its experimental oral drug, SCD-044, following disappointing results in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe psoriasis and atopic dermatitis (eczema).

Futures contracts on major American indexes show a downward trend. Futures on the S&P 500 are down 0.2%, on the Dow Jones Industrial Average they are down 0.3%, and on the Nasdaq Composite they are down 0.1%.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).