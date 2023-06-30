Avika Gor's supernatural film 1920 Horrors of The Heart has managed to earn Rs 8.73 crore in India in its first week. The horror movie is directed by Krishna Bhatt, starring Gor and Rahul Dev in the lead. Apart from these two, actors Randhir Rai, Amit Behl, Ketaki Kulkarni, Danish Pandor, and Avtar Gill play key roles in the film. 1920 Horrors of the Heart Ending Explained: Decoding the Spooky Finale of Avika Gor-Barkha Bisht's Horror Film (SPOILER ALERT).

1920 Horrors of The Heart Box Office Update:

Given the low costs, #1920HorrorsOfTheHeart posts a healthy total in Week 1… Decent hold on weekdays gives it a chance in Weekend 2… Fri 1.48 cr, Sat 1.85 cr, Sun 2.09 cr, Mon 89 lacs, Tue 85 lacs, Wed 81 lacs, Thu 76 lacs. Total: ₹ 8.73 cr. #India biz. HINDI. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/dsIMyZMEIr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 30, 2023

