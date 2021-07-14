One of the brothers from Sain Brothers, Punjabi Sufi singer Manmeet Singh's body was found in Kareri Lake in the Kangra District after Tuesday's flash floods. As per Hindustan Times, he was in Dharmshala with a few friends of his. They went to the Kareri dam on Monday. It is assumed that he slipped and fell into the lake during the torrential rains.

Body of Punjabi singer Manmeet Singh recovered from Kareri lake area in Kangra district. Details awaited: SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan#HimachalPradesh — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

