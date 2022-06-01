Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata after performing live at a concert on May 31. He was 53. The news of his demise left fans and friends devastated. Now, after the sad incident, singer Armaan Malik took to twitter and shared how shows in India need to have better management and medical facilities. Have a look. KK Demise: Daler Mehndi and Kapil Sharma Mourn the Loss of Bollywood’s Talented Singer With Emotional Message.

Concerts in India need better mgmt, medical & emergency facilities. I’ve seen and been part of far too many shows that don’t serve the right conditions for us to perform in. But yet, being the artists we are, we continue with performing coz we don’t wanna disappoint our fans. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) June 1, 2022

FYI many artists don’t even have show contracts w promoters & if they are at a level where they do & they were properly followed we wouldn’t have to see a day like this. When artists stick to their contracts and don’t budge, promoters say ‘attitude bahut hai, maangein toh dekho’. https://t.co/ZzUMuhoK60 — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) June 1, 2022

Health comes first. Nothing else matters. We are all learning it the hard way. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) June 1, 2022

