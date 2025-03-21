Renowned music composer and singer Amaal Malik took to Instagram on Thursday (March 20) and made some shocking revelations regarding his personal life. The 34-year-old opened up about his struggle with clinical depression and said he blamed his family for his strained relationship with a younger brother and singer, Armaan Malik. After Amaal's revelations, his mother, Jyothi Malik, was contacted for a response regarding the matter. She told Hindustan Times, "I don't think you (the media) need to be involved in all this. Whatever he has put out is his choice. I am sorry. Thank you." ‘Please Don’t Sensationalise’: Amaal Mallik Deletes Post About Depression and Cutting Ties With Family, Issues Clarification.

Amaal Malik’s Now Deleted IG Post

Jyothi Malik and Amaal Malik

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyothi Malik (@jyothimalik)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)