Ranveer Singh's facial expression during Deepika Padukone's revelation about their open relationship on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan season 8 has sparked a viral frenzy. Fans have drawn comparisons to Hollywood star Will Smith, whose similar expression emerged when his wife, Pinkett Smith, discussed her affair with Alsina, terming her relationship with Will as an 'entanglement,' a statement that drew widespread mockery. Netizens have begun to draw parallels between the two situations, humorously coining the nickname "Ranveer Smith" for the Bollywood actor, as they playfully juxtapose these candid moments from both entertainment worlds. Ranveer Singh Opens Up On Bond With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani Director Karan Johar, Says 'We Have Dilli Ki Aunty Within Us'.

See Netizens Reaction Here:

Will Smith Vibes

Look at Ranveer's face, he gives will Smith vibes 😁 pic.twitter.com/7RcRL29kjE — @Author_ Jyoti (@jyotiTpandey05) October 26, 2023

Ranveer Entering Will Smith Phase

Indian Will Smith

Spot the difference da elei… Ranveer Singh = Indian Will Smith pic.twitter.com/PbNWFJGTl0 — அராத்து🦥 (@Araathu_) October 26, 2023

