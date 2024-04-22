For months, there have been strong rumours that Nag Ashwin's multi-starrer sci-fi fantasy, Kalki 2898 AD, has a secret star in its roster. Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan reportedly has a mysterious role in the film, though neither the actor nor the makers have confirmed this. However, Dulquer, who will be seen next in Lucky Bhasker, recently teased his involvement in Kalki 2898 AD when he reposted the new teaser of the film featuring Amitabh Bachchan. Kalki 2898 AD: Amitabh Bachchan Looks Intense As Ashwatthama in NEW Teaser From Prabhas’ Sci-Fi (Watch Video).

Dulquer Salmaan's Reposting of Teaser:

Dulquer Salmaan's X Timeline

ICYMI, Watch Teaser of Kalki 2898 AD Feat Amitabh Bachchan:

