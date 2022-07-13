Ace fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta gave a savage reply to troll who made a nasty comment over her appearance. Taking to her Instagram stories, the Masaba Masaba star shared a screenshot of a comment and gave it back to the person in style. The troll's comment read,"You look so bad..it's an irony that you are in the fashion and entertainment industry." Masaba Masaba Season 2: Masaba Gupta And Neena Gupta’s Show To Arrive Soon On Netflix! Check Out The Fashion Designer's First Look.

Check It Out:

Masaba Gupta Instagram

