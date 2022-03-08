Masaba Masaba has been one of the hit series based on the life of ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta. Netflix has announced season two of the popular show starring Masaba and her mother Neena Gupta. The second season will be ‘Twice the drama, twice the passion, and as always... a whole lot of fashion!,’ says Masaba, who is looking bold and beautiful in this first look poster.

Masaba Masaba Season 2

