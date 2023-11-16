Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is the hot new internet sensation. His outings with B-town star kids, partying photos with celebrities and other eminent personalities have often grabbed eyeballs. Be it a casual outing or a star-studded party, Orry’s presence at events has become one of the hottest topics. Well, a new video of him has surfaced online where Orry is seen posing for the paparazzi while eating Mumbai’s famous street food, vada pav. Not just that, he is even seen happily obliging fans with selfies in this viral video. Orry’s sweet gesture is once again winning hearts. Ananya Panday and Orry Arrive in Style at Sara Ali Khan’s Diwali Party! See Pics and Videos of the BFFs Posing Together for Paparazzi.

Internet Sensation Orry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

