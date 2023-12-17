Actress Radhika Madan graced her friend's wedding in resplendent desi attire, exuding sheer elegance. Sharing glimpses on Instagram, she enthralled fans with her stunning looks. In a series of photos capturing her radiance, one standout moment featured the kaleera dropping into her hands. With a touch of humor, Madan captioned, 'Bachpan se hi na mujhe shaadi karne ka bohat craze hai bygod!' Her charm and joyful spirit during the celebration added an extra spark to the festivities." Kacchey Limbu Movie Review: Radhika Madan and Rajat Barmecha’s Sports Film Falls Short of Zesty Expectations (LatestLY Exclusive).

See Radhika Madan's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan)

