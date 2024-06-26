Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sarfira. The recently released trailer and the first song of the film have sparked considerable buzz across social media platforms. Akshay Kumar portrays a commoner who defies the system to fulfil his dream of making air travel affordable for everyone. His unwavering determination and never-give-up attitude are the driving forces behind his pursuit of this ambitious goal. Just a couple of days after dropping the first track, " Akshay Kumar has now announced the release date of the film's second track, titled "Khudaya". Taking to his Instagram handle, the superstar shared a motion poster and wrote, "Sharing a piece of our heart with you... 3Khudaya song out tomorrow at 11.45 am. Stay tuned." "Khudaya" will drop on June 27 at 11:45 am. Directed by Sudha Kongara, Sarfira also stars Paresh Rawal in lead roles with a guest appearance from Suriya. Sarfira is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 12. Sarfira Song ‘Maar Udi’: Akshay Kumar Refuses To Give Up on His Dreams in This Inspiring Track From Sudha Kongara’s Film (Watch Video).

‘Sarfira’ Second Track ‘Khudaya’ To Drop on July 27 at 11:45 Am

