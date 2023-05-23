Salman Khan, the popular Bollywood actor, continues to captivate his fans with his latest picture on Instagram. While it is not confirmed if the photo is from the set of his upcoming film Tiger 3, fans are thrilled to see their favorite actor looking magnetic and charming. In the image, Salman Khan is seated on a bike, exuding a cool and stylish aura with his black leather jacket and sunglasses. Rather than adding a caption, the actor has allowed the picture to speak for itself, leaving fans curious and excited for what's to come. Salman Khan Reveals He Wants to Become a 'Dad' But 'Indian Law' Doesn't Allow It.