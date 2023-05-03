Sanjay Dutt took to social media to share an emotional post for his mother, Nargis, on her 42nd death anniversary. The actor shared a throwback picture remembering the actress and also penned a heartfelt note. Dutt shared a picture of him and his sister Priya with their mother Nargis when they were little and the picture is monochrome. The actor captioned it, “Miss you, Maa! Your love and warmth continue to guide me every day, and I am forever grateful for the lessons you taught me (sic)." Sanjay Dutt Shares Glimpse From His Workout Session, Proves Age Is Just a Number (View Pic).

