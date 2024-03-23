Congress recently unveiled its initial list of Lok Sabha contenders in Maharashtra, featuring seven hopefuls from 57. Amidst the buzz, actors Raj Babbar and Swara Bhasker emerge as potential candidates for the North Central Mumbai seat. Swara's meeting with Ramesh Chennithala, the person in charge of Maharashtra Congress in Delhi, stirs anticipation and hints at her candidacy. The North Central Mumbai constituency holds significant electoral sway, intensifying interest in the impending nomination decision. Swara Bhasker's recent tête-à-tête at Congress headquarters fuels speculation about her political aspirations, raising curiosity ahead of the elections. Mumbai: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Holds ‘Jan Nyay Padyatra’ From Mani Bhavan Sangrahalaya to August Kranti Maidan (Watch Video).

Swara Bhasker To Contest Lok Sabha Elections In Mumbai?

View this post on Instagram

