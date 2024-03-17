Mumbai, March 17: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and actor Swara Bhaskar on Sunday hold the 'Jan Nyay Padyatra' from Mani Bhavan Sangrahalaya in Mumbai. The yatra covered the distance from Mani Bhavan to August Kranti Maidan. Rahul Gandhi also paid floral tribute at the Gandhi Smarak Stambh upon reaching the Kranti Maidan in Mumbai. Actor Swara Bhasker lauded the two Bharat Jodo Yatras conducted by Rahul Gandhi.

"The two Bharat Jodo Yatras led by him are commendable. I do not know any politician who has traversed through the country to listen to what people have in their hearts. Rahul Gandhi wants to meet people and connect with them. We are living in a time where there is disappointment and frustration but such efforts give hope," she said. Further, Swara slammed the Centre over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said that to cover up the reality that came out of electoral bonds, they released notification and rules of CAA. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Reach Out to Child Who Fell During Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai

"They have been using this tactic to fool the public for 10 years," she added. Yesterday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that Rahul Gandhi organized the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to reveal the true state of the nation to the people. She further added that Rahul Gandhi's 6,700 km Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra concluded on Saturday.

Underscoring the importance of understanding the reality of the country, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "It is crucial to comprehend the truth about our nation. There is a deliberate assault on public awareness, and Rahul Gandhi initiated the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' to make you all aware of the true picture of the nation." Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi announced that Saturday marks the culmination of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, adding to which, he said, "But this is not the end, it is the beginning of the fight for justice!" Rahul Gandhi Pays Floral Tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at Mumbai's Chaityabhoomi As Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Comes To End (Watch Video)

Rahul Gandhi Holds 'Jan Nyay Padyatra'

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and actor Swara Bhaskar begin the 'Jan Nyay Padyatra' from Mani Bhavan Sangrahalaya in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/ocx1phJw7c — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2024

"During the journey, I came to know and understand very closely the terrible injustice and oppression being faced by every class. I am taking with me the small dreams hidden in the hopeful eyes of the countrymen," he posted on X.

