Recently, for the promotions of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde and team were spotted on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The KKBKKJ stars had a blast on TKSS and here's proof. Well, as a video from the show has surfaced online which sees Salman and Kapil Sharma singing and dancing to "Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din." Not just this, even Shehnaaz, Raghav Juyal and others dance with bhaijaan on his hit song. It's a visual treat! Salman Khan Shows Off His Toned Legs in Latest Pics on Insta As He Sweats It Out in Gym!

Salman Khan Dancing with Kapil Sharma:

