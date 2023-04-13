Salman Khan is all set to take the box office by storm this Eid with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Now amid promotions of his film, the superstar is making sure to take some time off and sweat it out at the gym. On Thursday, he shared a series of gym clicks on Instagram which showcased his ripped leg muscles. His latest gym pics are indeed a thirst trap. What say? Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan Shares New Gym Pic and Dialogue from His Upcoming Film, Says ‘All You Need Is Will Power’ (View Post).

Salman Khan's Gym Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)