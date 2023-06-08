Vivek Agnihotri's film The Vaccine War release date changed. The highly anticipated film was scheduled to release on Independence Day weekend, but now the makers will release it on Dussehra 2023. The Vaccine War revolves around India's contributions in the race to produce a COVID-19 vaccine during the pandemic. As per reports, to avoid the clash with Sunny Deol's film Gadar 2, the decision was made. The Vaccine War: Shooting of Anupam Kher-Vivek Agnihotri’s Film Completed!.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

