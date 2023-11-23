After theatrical release, Nana Patekar-starrer The Vaccine War is all set to now release online. The film which has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri and revolves around India’s contribution in the making of the coronavirus vaccine will be arriving on Disney+ Hotstar on November 24. The film is touted to be India’s first ever 'bio-science film'. Watch the gripping trailer of the flick below. The Vaccine War Movie Review: Nana Patekar Steals the Show in Vivek Agnihotri’s Compelling Emotional Narrative (LatestLY Exclusive).

The Vaccine War on Disney+ Hotstar:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

