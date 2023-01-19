As Netflix announced the release dates of its upcoming movies this year, it shared the big news with intriguing glimpses. Netflix dropped first look of the fantasy film Damsel that stars Millie Bobby Brown as Princess Elodie, Nick Robinson as Prince Henry, Angela Bassett as Lady Bayford (Elodie’s step mother) in the lead. The makers confirmed that Damsel will debut on the OTT platform on October 13. Heart of Stone: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt’s Spy Action Thriller to Premiere on Netflix on August 11.

Damsel First Look

First look at ‘DAMSEL’, starring Millie Bobby Brown, Nick Robinson and Angela Bassett. The film releases on October 13 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/Ew8bxF1ME9 — Movie.Takes 🚇 (@Takes2Movie) January 18, 2023

#NetflixSaveTheDates

After being sacrificed to a bloodthirsty dragon, a young damsel soon realizes that no one is coming and that she must save herself. Millie Bobby Brown, Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, and Nick Robinson star in DAMSEL. Premieres October 13 #NetflixSaveTheDates pic.twitter.com/03gwvvQCu2 — Netflix (@netflix) January 18, 2023

