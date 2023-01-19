The streaming giant Netflix shared a teaser video of its upcoming releases and with that it confirmed that the spy action thriller Heart of Stone is set to premiere on August 11. Starring Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt in the lead, this film is helmed by Tom Harper. Netflix Reveals New Footage and Release Dates of Alia Bhatt's Heart of Stone, Chris Hemsworth's Extraction 2, Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, Chris Evans' Pain Hustlers and More of Its 2023 Movie Releases (Watch Video).

Gal Gadot As Rachel Stone In Heart Of Stone

She’s the only one standing between world peace and global destruction. Gal Gadot is Rachel Stone in HEART OF STONE. Premiering August 11 #NetflixSaveTheDates pic.twitter.com/vzyfFOgkdK — Netflix (@netflix) January 18, 2023

Netflix Save The Dates Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Skydance (@skydance)

