Drew Barrymore has decided to quit hosting the MTV Movie and TV Awards, but to avert any karma she has promised to return for the edition of the kudocast for MTV next year instead. While the Awards will still continue, it will do so without a host. Drew in a statement said "I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike." Drew Barrymore Makes Shocking Revelation! Actress Admits She Tried Ending Her Life Twice.

