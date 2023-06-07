Prime Video's highly anticipated season two of Good Omens, co-created by Neil Gaiman and featuring the brilliant performances of Michael Sheen and David Tennant, is set to release in July. The newly released trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse into the upcoming season, promising a thrilling mystery that spans across different eras and settings, from ancient biblical times to Victorian Edinburgh's grave-robbing and the tumultuous Blitz era of 1940s England, all the way to the modern day. Season two of Good Omens will expand upon the original novel by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, driven by the the delightful chemistry between the uptight angel Aziraphale (Sheen) and the cunning demon Crowley (Tennant), along with their colorful array of friends, foes, and the captivating arcangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm). Entertainment News | 'Good Omens Season 2' to Release on This Date.

Check Out The Trailer Here: