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Socially ENTERTAINMENT Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz Reportedly Engaged After 8 Months of Dating, Diamond Ring Spotted Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are reportedly engaged after just eight months of dating. Buzz grew after Zoë was seen wearing a diamond ring, with insiders claiming the couple is deeply in love and happier than ever.

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Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have reportedly taken their relationship to the next level. According to Page Six reports, the couple is engaged after dating for about eight months. Speculation began when Zoë was spotted wearing a noticeable diamond ring during a recent outing. Sources close to the couple claim Harry is “completely smitten,” while Zoë is said to be “on cloud nine.” The two were first linked in August 2025 after being seen together in Rome, and were later spotted in London, hinting at a growing bond. While neither star has officially confirmed the news, fans are already celebrating the possible engagement. Zoe Kravitz, Harry Styles Fuel Romance Rumours With Latest Spotting in Brooklyn (See Pics).

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz Engaged - See Post

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TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Page Six), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).