Singer Liam Payne's funeral took place on Wednesday (November 20) in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, London. His former One Direction bandmates—Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson—attended the ceremony. This marked the first time the four reunited in nearly nine years. They were joined by close friends and family of the late singer, who passed away a month ago following a fatal fall. The singer's death has been ruled as an accident, not suicide. Liam Payne Death Case: Former One Direction Member's Tragic Death Accidental, Not Suicide, Confirm Authorities.

Bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson Attend Liam Payne’s Funeral

