The saga of the disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein continues as the latest movie producer has been found guilty on three counts of sexual assault and rape. After being ousted during the #MeToo movement for forcing himself on young actresses, Weinstein is still facing trials for all his crimes. Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape Charges by One of the Four Accusers in Los Angeles Trial.

Check Out the Tweet:

A Los Angeles jury has found Harvey Weinstein guilty on three counts of rape and sexual assault in the disgraced movie producer’s latest trial. pic.twitter.com/N9GuSUtfNz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 19, 2022

