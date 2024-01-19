Amid a travel nightmare, Jessica Biel, 41, took to TikTok to share her ordeal. Stuck on a plane circling due to a severe snowstorm preventing landing, she humorously documented her situation. In "Airplane Chronicles Part 1," she showcased her survival strategy – snacks. With a stash of pistachios, a fruit bar, a clementine, and more, Biel maintained a positive spirit, calling each item her "favorite." As the snowstorm persisted, the actress creatively made the most of her unexpected delay. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Indulge in PDA During Their Italian Vacay (View Pics).

See Jessica Biel's Video Here:

Jessica Biel got stuck on an plane that couldn't land due to extreme weather: “I am currently on a short flight and we cannot land because of this crazy snow storm. It’s making the runway inhospitable to land.” pic.twitter.com/GlJ2YZeEd5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 18, 2024

