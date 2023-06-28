After six months of searching, the San Bernardino County Sheriff found the human remains of actor Julian Sands, who went missing in January. The cause of his death is still unknown. The actor was known for his roles in The Killing Fields, A Room with a View, Leaving Las Vegas, Warlock, Arachnophobia, Boxing Helena, 24, Smallville, and many more. Bob Saget Cause of Death Was Accidental Blow to Head, Reveals the Actor-Comedian’s Family.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Julian Sands Dies: Sheriff Confirms 65-Year-Old Actor's Body Was Found Near Mount Baldy This Week https://t.co/r2z0YOsJnS pic.twitter.com/8GpD7zAYSs — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 27, 2023

