In a recent video on TikTok, former Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa labelled Full House star Candace Cameron Bure as the rudest celebrity she has ever met. No reason was really given, considering it was a quick TikTok video. In the same video she also called Miley Cyrus the nicest celebrity she has ever met and Zendaya as her celebrity crush. JoJo Siwa and Paramount Pictures Exit Will Smith Backed 'Bounce' Film Adaptation.

Check Out The Tweet:

JoJo Siwa reveals that ‘Full House’ star Candace Cameron Bure is the rudest celebrity she’s ever met. pic.twitter.com/LdoHHqY4hU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)