JoJo Siwa created quite the discourse online when she called Candace Cameron Bure the rudest celebrity she has ever met. Now with information being out that Candace reportedly denied to take a photo with JoJo which led to the video on TikTok, Natasha Bure has come out and spoken about this. She defends her mother and tells JoJo Siwa to "grow up." JoJo Siwa Calls 'Full House' Star Candace Cameron Bure As the Rudest Celebrity She's Ever Met.

Check Out The Quote Below:

Candace Cameron Bure's daughter Natasha Bure slams JoJo Siwa: “Someone saying ‘no’ to taking a photo with you is not a ‘rough experience.’ This generation is so sensitive and has no backbone. There are bigger issues in this world than this. Grow up.” pic.twitter.com/IHS4QUNi68 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 29, 2022

