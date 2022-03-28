Japan scored a win as Drive My Car beat the fan-favourite The Worst Person in the World to win Best International Feature Film at 94th Academy Awards. It is also competing for Best Feature Film.

The Oscar for Best International Feature Film goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/obGccrLuIA — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)