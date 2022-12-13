Stuart Margolin has died at the age of 82. His step-son Max Martini shared the news of the veteran American actor’s demise on Instagram. Max mentioned in his post, “Love you Stuart Margolin. A great actor/writer/producer/director. But more importantly, a profoundly gifted step-father that was always there with love and support for his family. RIP Pappy.” Stuart was popularly known for his roles in series The Rockford Files, thriller movie Death Wish and more. Cliff Emmich Dies at 85 Due to Lung Cancer.

