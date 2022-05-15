The Teen Wolf movie is finally gaining momentum as one of the shows biggest leads is set to return. Superman & Lois actor, Tyler Hoechlin is all set to return as Derek Hale in the upcoming Paramount+ film. The film will be a continuation of the Teen Wolf series with Jeff Davis returning to write. Studio also confirmed that more of the casting will be announced in the coming weeks. Superman and Lois Series Featuring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch in Works at the CW Network.

Check Out The Source Below:

Tyler Hoechlin is officially returning as Derek Hale in the ‘Teen Wolf’ movie. pic.twitter.com/yfwSJl9N6S — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)