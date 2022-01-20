Matt Reeves’ directorial The Batman will feature Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne aka Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman. The makers have released two new posters and its intense. One of the posters features the Batman with the Catwoman, whereas the other one is the close-up look of the lead with the caption ‘Unmask the truth’.

The Batman New Posters

'THE BATMAN' IN CINEMAS 4 MARCH + NEW POSTERS... #WarnerBros Pictures unveils two new posters of one of the most anticipated films #TheBatman... Starring #RobertPattinson as #Batman, the film arrives on 4 March 2022 in #English, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu. pic.twitter.com/TU4jEo8FAG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2022

