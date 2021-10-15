Tom Hardy's sci-fi film Venom: Let there be Carnage released in India on October 14 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The movie which has already done wonders in the international market seems to be on the same track in India too. As Venom 2 has collected Rs 2.95 crore in India on its first day sans Maharashtra. Now, on day two, which is a Dussehra holiday, the film is expected to mint more moolah. Let's wait and watch!

Venom 2 Box Office Collection in India:

#Venom: #LetThereBeCarnage has an encouraging Day 1, despite Thu [working day] release... The holiday today [#Dussehra] should boost numbers... Thu ₹ 2.95 cr Nett BOC. All versions. #India biz. Excluding #Maharashtra [opens next Friday]. Gross BOC: ₹ 3.71 cr. pic.twitter.com/12W2DFDRVs — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 15, 2021

