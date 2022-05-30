Seems like we might hear a change in the release date of Nivin Pauly's next Thuramukham soon. As reportedly, the period actioner which was supposed to hit the big screens on June 3, has been postponed to June 10. However, there has been no official conformation on this news yet. Thuramukham Release Date: Nivin Pauly, Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George’s Film to Hit Theatres on June 3 (View Poster).

Have a Look:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)