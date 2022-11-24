Lee Seung Gi's legal rep released a statement on Hook Entertainment withholding the singer's music earnings for 18 years. He has released a total of 27 albums, and fans are furious about the news. The statement from his legal rep addressed the details of what went down, and read that Seung Gi had no idea his music was making profit, until a Hook Entertainment employee accidentally sent him a text. HOOK Entertainment's CEO Addresses Feud With Lee Seung Gi Over Unfair Payouts.

View Full Statement Below:

#LeeSeungGi's legal rep reveals additional details on the singer's music earnings being withheld for 18 yearshttps://t.co/CYxSpN2JPw — allkpop (@allkpop) November 24, 2022

