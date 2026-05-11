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Popular Thailand Girls’ Love (GL) series actress Lingling Kwong is the birthday girl this month! Born on May 11, 1995, Lingling’s real name is Sirilak Kwong. The breakout star of the series Only You and The Secret of Us, Lingling turned 31 today. The Calvin Klein ambassador posted a quirky video on Instagram to ring-in her birthday with a cake. She followed it up with a series of pictures from her special day, again, a set of quirky ones. The actress got comments by fans and celebrities. But more importantly, her GL partner, Orm Kornnaphat aka Kornnaphat Sethratanapong appreciated the funny video, saying, “I am shocked. To be honest”, and reshared it. Orm also posted several pictures and a video on Instagram Stories, from what looks like Lingling’s birthday celebration or their throwback hang out photos. Check out the posts by Lingling Kwong here on her birthday. Calvin Klein 2026: Thai Actress Lingling Kwong Stirs Up a Storm in Denims in Latest Brand Campaign (Pics and Video).

Lingling Kwong Posts Quirky Video on Her Birthday – Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Linglingkwong鄺玲玲 (@linglingkwong)

Lingling Kwong Posts Cute Pictures on Her Birthday – See Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Linglingkwong鄺玲玲 (@linglingkwong)

Orm's Post for Lingling Kwong on Her Birthday - See Here:

Orm Kornnaphat's post for Lingling Kwong's birthday (Photo Credit: @orm.kornnaphat/Instagram)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram Account of Lingling Kwong). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 09:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).