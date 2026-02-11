An 18-year-old gunman who opened fire at Patongprathankiriwat School in the Hat Yai district of Songkhla province in southern Thailand on Wednesday, February 11, has been detained and all hostages freed, police said. The attacker entered the campus with a firearm earlier in the day, triggering a tense standoff during which an unknown number of students and teachers were held hostage before security forces secured the scene, according to officials and police. At least three people were reported injured in the incident, authorities said. Deputy Superintendent Wichian Soboon confirmed the suspect’s capture as investigators work to determine his motive. The shooting comes amid ongoing concerns over gun violence in Thailand, where a 2022 attack by a former police officer at a nursery left dozens dead, including many children. Canada Mass Shooting: 10 Dead Including Gunman in Tumbler Ridge High School Attack in British Columbia.

Thailand School Shooting: Gunman Detained

Suspect Arrested After Shooting at Hat Yai School The suspect in the shooting and hostage incident at Patong Prathan Khiriwat School in Hat Yai, Songkhla, has been arrested, authorities confirmed. The 18-year-old male allegedly opened fire inside the school on Wednesday… pic.twitter.com/xi2lGa2OM9 — Thai Enquirer (@ThaiEnquirer) February 11, 2026

At Least 3 Injured As Gunman Opens Fire in Songkhla

BREAKING: Gunman stormed a school in Hat Yai in southern Thailand, taking several teachers and students hostage pic.twitter.com/rulAlLKLi0 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 11, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)