A late-night dispute over an unpaid S*x service allegedly turned violent on Pattaya Walking Street early Saturday, December 27, when a group of Thai transwomen reportedly thrashed an Indian tourist. Rescue workers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhammastan Foundation received an alert around 5.30am and rushed to the scene near the street’s entrance. The injured man was identified as 52-year-old Indian national Raj Jasuja, who suffered visible injuries to his face and the back of his head. He was given first aid and later shifted to Pattamakun Hospital for treatment. A 19-year-old Thai witness said the clash began after an argument over a S*x payment, escalating when the transwoman allegedly called friends who joined the thrashing. Police told the We Love Pattaya page that a formal complaint will be sought once the victim recovers, after which legal action will follow. Namo Bharat ‘MMS Leak’ Row: Couple Seen in S*x Video From Delhi-Meerut RRTS Train Gets Engaged, Wedding Date Set.

S*x Payment Dispute Sees Indian Tourist Beaten in Pattaya

