Adivi Sesh's latest release, Major, which hit the big screens on June 3 has earned a decent sum on its opening day at the box office. As the film which revolves around the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, an army officer who was killed in the 2008 Mumbai attacks has opened to Rs 96 lakh in India. Major Movie Review: Adivi Sesh’s Committed Act Leaves a ‘Major’ Impact in This Likeable Biopic (LatestLY Exclusive).

Major Box Office Update:

#Major is below the mark on Day 1... Riding on tremendous critical acclaim and glowing word of mouth, the numbers need to multiply over the weekend for a healthy weekend total... Fri ₹ 96 lakhs. #India biz. #Hindi version. ⭐ #Telugu version has opened very well. pic.twitter.com/bbzSEdaSLi — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2022

