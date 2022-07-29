Ranbir Kapoor's latest release Shamshera also starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt has underperformed at the ticket window. As the YRF's project has been able to collect only Rs 40.45 crore at the Indian box office in a week's span. The movie is helmed by Karan Malhotra. Shamshera Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor's Dacoit Drama is a Visually Impressive Yawn-Fest! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Shamshera Box Office:

#Shamshera collapses... The Week 1 numbers are a shocker... Fri 10.25 cr, Sat 10.50 cr, Sun 11 cr, Mon 2.90 cr, Tue 2.40 cr, Wed 1.90 cr, Thu 1.50 cr. Total: ₹ 40.45 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/kmxpgAqEFF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2022

